Wild's Darcy Kuemper: Leads team onto ice
Kuemper lead the team onto the ice, and will start in goal against the Rangers on Friday, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With Devan Dubnyk having been put to work Thursday, Kuemper will give him a night off in the second game of the back-to-back. Kuemper has a mediocre .907 save percentage on the year, but he had a solid 27-of-28 save performance in his last outing, Dec 17. Facing off against the high-scoring Rangers could mean a long night for the Wild defense, and Kuemper in particular.
