Kuemper is expected to start Tuesday's game in Edmonton, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

With regular starter Devan Dubnyk seeing action during All-Star weekend, it makes some sense that the Wild would turn to their backup in the first game of a back-to-back right after the break. Despite two wins, Kuemper has been slumping a bit in his last four starts, allowing four goals in the first three games and three goals in the last one. While he'll face a tough Oilers team led by the outstanding Connor McDavid on Tuesday, it's worth noting that they only average 2.54 goals per game at home, which makes them the 22nd-ranked team by that metric.