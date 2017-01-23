Kuemper stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's loss to the Predators.

It was just the 10th start of the season for Kuemper, who hasn't played well enough to steal much crease time from Devan Dubnyk. Kuemper has given up 15 goals in his last four appearances and is sporting a 5-3-2 record with a .901 save percentage. He's a capable backup, but his recent play makes it unlikely that he'll see much action in the near-future.