Kuemper made 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

He was screened on the eventual winner, which went in off a tip. Kuemper hasn't seen much action this season, what with Devan Dubnyk delivering Vezina-quality performances. Kuemper clearly needs a bit more action to get his stats in line with his career marks, so avoid him unless he's able to keep the rust from settling onto his game.