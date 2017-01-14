Kuemper will patrol the blue paint Saturday as the road starter against the Stars, NHL.com reports.

The backup goalie revealed his mindset heading into this rivalry. "Just practice hard and be ready when your number gets called," Kuemper said. "That's all I've been trying to do, and just try and give the team a chance to win when I'm in there." He'll square off against a Dallas team that ranks 18th in the league by averaging 2.65 goals per contest after finishing first in that category last season.