Wild's Darcy Kuemper: Will be backup again Saturday
Kuemper (illness) is back in the back up position for Saturday's matchup against St. Louis after missing Game 4.
The 26-year-old backstop is ready to back up Devan Dubnyk on Saturday. Kuemper's only fantasy value would stem from a poor outing by Dubnyk or an injury.
