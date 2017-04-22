Kuemper (illness) is back in the back up position for Saturday's matchup against St. Louis after missing Game 4.

The 26-year-old backstop is ready to back up Devan Dubnyk on Saturday. Kuemper's only fantasy value would stem from a poor outing by Dubnyk or an injury.

