Kuemper is under the weather and will not be available to serve as the backup against St. Louis on Wednesday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Even though the Wild are trailing 3-0 in this opening-round series, Kuemper was always a long shot to see the ice. Alex Stalock will suit up as the No. 2 behind Devan Dubnyk for Wednesday's game.

