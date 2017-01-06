Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Allows four goals in wild win

Dubnyk made 30 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Dubnyk was poised for a loss until the Wild scored three unanswered goals to close out the contest. He has now allowed exactly four goals in three straight games after holding opponents to two or fewer in 10 consecutive appearances before that. Dubnyk will likely start at least one game of the weekend back-to-back in Los Angeles and Anaheim.