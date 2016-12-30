Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Allows four goals, wins 10th straight anyway

Dubnyk gave up four goals on 28 shots against the Islanders on Thursday, but he got six goals of support to take home his 10th consecutive victory.

Considering the way Dubnyk's carried the Wild on his back, he can certainly be forgiven for letting his offense do the heavy lifting occasionally. This marks his first time giving up four goals this season, which won't surprise fantasy owners who've thoroughly enjoyed watching Dubnyk dominate the league in potentially historic fashion. The 30-year-old still hasn't lost in regulation since Nov. 19. He'll likely draw yet another start Saturday against Columbus, and it'll be interesting to watch him go up against one of the best offenses in the league.