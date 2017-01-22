Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Allows three goals in victory

Dubnyk turned aside 26 of the 29 shots he faced in Saturday's 5-3 win against the Wild.

While Dubnyk leads the NHL in GAA and save percentage, he has allowed at least three goals in six of his past nine starts. The offense bailed him out in this one. Despite the uneven performances of late, Dubnyk tends goal for a contender and his overall body of work makes him a must-start fantasy option.