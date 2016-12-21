Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Another shutout? Another shutout

Dubnyk recorded his league-high fifth shutout Tuesday against the Avalanche, and he needed to stop only 18 shots to do it.

That makes seven straight wins for the NHL's leader in GAA and save percentage. It's almost too easy when he has to face so few shots from an offense that's struggling as mightily as Colorado's has been. But at this point, what opponent do you fear against Dubnyk? After putting up a .903 save mark and then an .824 in his first two starts this season, the 30-year-old netminder hasn't finished lower than .917 in any of his 23 outings since.