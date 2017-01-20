Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Bounces back with win over Arizona

Dubnyk made 20 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Dubnyk had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Devils on Tuesday, but the league's GAA and save percentage leader was able to rebound against the least productive offense in the NHL. Still, it was surprising to see him give up a total of seven goals to a pair of bottom-three offenses over the past two games. Despite coming up short of 25 saves in six of his past eight appearances, Dubnyk remains an elite option.