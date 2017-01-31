Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Confirmed as starter Wednesday

Dubnyk, as expected, will defend the net for Wednesday night's away game against the Flames, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports.

After an eventful All-Star weekend, Dubnyk will receive a night of rest Tuesday before returning to action Wednesday seeking his fifth win in a row. January has not been the most fruitful month for the 30-year-old keeper, as his .917 save percentage and 2.32 GAA are both worse than his season averages. All the same, Dubnyk is the owner of a 8-1-0 record in the month thanks to a Minnesota offense that is really finding its rhythm to the tune of 3.83 goals per game in January.

