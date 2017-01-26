Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending cage Thursday
Dubnyk will patrol the crease against the Blues on Thursday, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.
Dubnyk has lost just one game in his last eight appearances, though he has only a .913 save percentage over that stretch. The netminder is 15-5-0 at home this year, and he figures to have the edge in this matchup versus a Blues team that has fallen in three of its last four outings. The 30-year-old trails Sergei Bobrovsky by just two victories for the league lead, and he still owns the top spot in both GAA (1.91) and save percentage (.935).
