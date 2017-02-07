Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending cage Tuesday

Dubnyk will be in between the pipes Tuesday against Winnipeg, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk is enjoying another dominant season in the Minnesota crease, though has hit somewhat of a rough patch in his last seven starts. Despite a 5-2-0 record, Dubnyk's stat line of a 2.97 GAA and .897 save percentage aren't so pretty. Tuesday's game could follow a similar trend, as even though the Jets rank ninth in the league in goals per game, they are 27th in the league in goals against per game, and sit 10th out of 14 teams in the Western Conference.