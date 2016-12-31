Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Drawing tough start Saturday

Dubnyk led his team out on the ice for warmups Saturday, preparing to face the Blue Jackets at home.

The Wild need their best lineup to try and put an end to Columbus' gaudy 14-game winning streak. But Minnesota has been amazing in its own right, as it's chasing a 13th straight victory. Dubnyk owns the league's best GAA (1.67) and save percentage (.944), along with the most shutouts in the league at five. There's no reason to bench him even against a formidable opponent, so just sit back and enjoy what promises to be an exciting game.