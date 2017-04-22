Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Draws start for Game 5
Dubnyk will be in goal Saturday against the Blues.
After staying alive Wednesday with a shutout victory, Dubnyk will gear up for another elimination game. The Blues looked sluggish in Game 4, but they are not starting to feel the pressure to close out Minnesota and will likely come out with some more fire, which will make Dubnyk's job even tougher. The 30-year-old backstop has been strong in all four games, recording a .943 save percentage and a 1.42 GAA. Minnesota will need him to continue this caliber of play if it wants to dig itself out of a 3-1 hole.
