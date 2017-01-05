Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Draws start in net Thursday
Dubnyk will guard the crease in Thursday's road showdown with the Sharks, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Dubynk was on an absolute before Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks, going 10-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .942 save percentage in the 10 games prior. He'll look to draw back into the win column in his first start of January but he'll have to do it against a Sharks team that ranks 22nd in goals per game (2.45) and is 13-4-1 at home this season.
