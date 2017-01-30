Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Expected starter Wednesday

Dubnyk will likely start Wednesday's game in Calgary, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk is the less rested of Minnesota's goalies after he participated in both the Skills Competition and one three-on-three game during the NHL's All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. As such, Darcy Kuemper is likely to draw the start on Tuesday in Edmonton, while Dubnyk is projected to take care of the second half of the back-to-back. Assuming this estimation holds true, he'll face a Calgary team that ranks 24th in the league with 2.23 goals per game in January.