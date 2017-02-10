Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing pucks Friday

Dubnyk will be between the pipes for Friday night's showdown with the Lightning, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

Although Dubnyk's recent play has been less than what we've come to expect of him over the course of the season, he still leads the league in save percentage (.933) and wins (29) and ranks second in the NHL in GAA (1.99). He'll look to continue his run at the Vezina Trophy against a Lightning squad that ranks 16th in the NHL with 2.70 goals per game.