Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Good enough to beat Canucks on Saturday
Dubnyk stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's win over the Canucks.
Dubnyk hasn't been played that well in his two most recent outings, allowing eight goals. The 30-year-old has been dynamic all season long, however, posting a 28-9-3 record with a .932 save percentage. He can't be at his very best every single night, so given Minnesota's position in the standings and Dubnyk's track record, it remains wise to insert the 30-year-old into your lineup whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will patrol crease in Vancouver•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Surrenders five goals in loss to Flames•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Confirmed as starter Wednesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Expected starter Wednesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Victorious for eighth time in last nine•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending cage Thursday•