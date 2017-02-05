Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Good enough to beat Canucks on Saturday

Dubnyk stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

Dubnyk hasn't been played that well in his two most recent outings, allowing eight goals. The 30-year-old has been dynamic all season long, however, posting a 28-9-3 record with a .932 save percentage. He can't be at his very best every single night, so given Minnesota's position in the standings and Dubnyk's track record, it remains wise to insert the 30-year-old into your lineup whenever he gets the nod.