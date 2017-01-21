Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Home date with Quackers on tap

Dubnyk will be tasked with protecting the home net from the Ducks on Saturday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk's performed admirably in 13 career games against Anaheim, as evidenced by a 2.14 GAA and .922 save percentage. However, he hasn't had much luck against them based on a 5-6-1 record -- that's something to keep in mind as you select your goalie in daily leagues Saturday, but weighing much heavier is the fact that he currently has the best ratios in the league and has saved all 12 shots in the shootout this campaign.