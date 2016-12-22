Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal against Montreal

Dubnyk will get the starting nod for Thursday's matchup with the Canadiens, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk will look to record his eighth consecutive victory after blanking the Avalanche on his way to his fifth shutout of the year in his most recent start Tuesday. He's a workhorse netminder who leads the NHL in both GAA (1.55) and save percentage (.948), so it's hard to find better value at the goalie position than the 30-year-old this season, regardless of fantasy format.