Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Friday
Dubnyk will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 2 clash with the Blues, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.
Dubnyk allowed just two pucks to find the back of the net in Game 1, but was let down by his offense. During the regular season, the netminder posted a 2-2-1 record against the Blues along with a 1.99 GAA. If the 30-year-old ends up performing at least as well as he did in the series opener, then perhaps he could steal a win with more offensive support.
