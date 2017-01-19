Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Thursday

Dubnyk will defend the cage against the Coyotes on Thursday, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

Dubnyk leads the league in save percentage (.937) and GAA (1.85) among netminders with 10 or more appearances, but trails Sergei Bobrovsky by four in the wins column. Any other year, Dubnyk might be walking away with the Vezina Trophy, yet will likely be in a season-long battle. The 30-year-old should be inline for another victory when he squares off against the Yotes who are second to last in the standings while averaging a league worst 2.05 goals per game.