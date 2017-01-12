Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Thursday

Dubnyk will face off against the Canadiens on Thursday, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

After losing the clash with Columbus on Dec. 31, Dubnyk has come out on top in his last two outings. It will likely be a battle of netminders if Carey Price does in fact get the starting nod as well. Dubnyk is on pace for a career high win total and will almost certainly be in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy, barring injury.