Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In net Tuesday

Dubnyk will tend the twine Tuesday against the Avalanche, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports.

Dubnyk has been about as hot as it gets in net lately, allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last seven starts and winning six straight games. He has a good chance to keep things rolling along Tuesday against a struggling Colorado attack that ranks 29th in goals.

