Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looks to stay hot Sunday
Dubnyk will man the posts in Sunday's road matchup with the Blackhawks, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
After allowing four goals in three consecutive contests, Dubnyk has bounced back, posting a 1.00 GAA and .956 save percentage en route to wins over the Ducks and Canadiens his past two starts. The 30-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 14th win in his last 15 games against a Blackhawks offense that ranks 15th in the NHL.
