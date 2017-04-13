Wild's Devan Dubnyk: On short end in Wednesday's playoff opener
Dubnyk stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced en route to an overtime loss in Game 1 against the Blues on Wednesday.
The Wild are now 2-10 all-time in Game 1s, and they've gone on to win just four of those series. Dubnyk's Wild dominated this game, posting 52 shots, but Jake Allen was a commanding force of his own, stopping 51. That said, Dubnyk went 23-10-1 with a 2.15 GAA and .920 save percentage in 34 regular-season home games, so don't let one overtime loss dissuade you from using him again in DFS heading into Game 2 on Friday.
