Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Outlasts Stars for another road win

Dubnyk allowed just two goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 road win against the Stars.

Dubnyk has rattled off nine consecutive road wins, and he hasn't lost on the road in regulation since Nov. 12. He has been one of the best, if not the best, goaltenders in the NHL. The Wild have scored two or more goals in 31 consecutive games, so even if Dubynk isn't at the top of his game he has a very good chance at a win.