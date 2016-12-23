Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Outplays Carey Price in 4-2 win

Dubnyk stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win at Montreal.

Dubnyk won the battle of Vezina Trophy front-runners against Carey Price, allowing one fewer goal despite facing eight more shots. He extended his winning streak to eight with this victory, and now has a sparkling 17-6-3 record, 1.57 GAA and .948 save percentage. With road games against the Rangers and Predators looming, Dubnyk will have to stay in top form if he wants to keep this winning streak going.