Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Picks up 30th win

Dubnyk saved 26 of 27 shots and all three shootout attempts during Friday's win over Tampa Bay.

Despite sporting an underwhelming .905 save percentage and 2.78 GAA through his previous 14 starts, Dubnyk won 11 of those games, and he improved to a 30-9-3 record with Friday's victory. He's locked in as a set-and-forget fantasy goalie at this stage of the season, and he's often worth turning to in daily contests because of his high floor. Minnesota also has sixth consecutive home games on tap without a single back-to-back set. It's a great time to be a Dubnyk owner.