Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Protecting net Tuesday

Dubnyk will start in goal Tuesday night against the visiting Devils, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

It's literally been a wild stretch for Minnesota's hockey club, having rattled off four straight victories with 17 goals scored over that span. Opposing teams have had fits trying to solve Dubnyk this season, as he remains the league leader with a 1.78 GAA and .940 save percentage. Moreover, with 23 wins -- including five shutouts -- he's tied with Edmonton's Cam Talbot for second place behind Sergei Bobrovsky in that important fantasy category. Andrew Gross of The Record reports that Cory Schneider will be the road starter (against Dubnyk) in this cross-conference matchup.