Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Rebounds with strong showing Sunday

Dubnyk stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's win over the Ducks.

A great bounce-back effort from Dubnyk, who had been burned for four goals in each of his previous three outings. The 30-year-old advances to 21-7-3 on the season with a fantastic .939 save percentage. He's been one of the best fantasy netminders this season, so now that he's gotten over a brief rough stretch, look for Dubnyk to continue dominating the crease on a Minnesota team sitting just two points back of the Western-Conference-leading Blackhawks.