Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Remains hot with 33-save win Sunday

Dubnyk stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's win over the Blackhawks.

That's four straight victories for Dubnyk, who has suffered just one loss in his last 16 games. The Wild picked up their eighth consecutive victory, and with that, Dubnyk advances to 23-7-3 on the season. He's the hottest goalie in the league right now and is sporting a wicked .940 save percentage, so you really can't go wrong. The workhorse is having a sensational season and has been a blessing for anyone who drafted him in their league.