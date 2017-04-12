Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Set to patrol net for Minnesota
Dubnyk is slated to square off against Jake Allen in Wednesday's playoff opener at home against the Blues, NHL.com's Lou Korac reports.
In 65 regular-season tilts, Dubnyk recorded a 40-19-5 record, with a 2.25 GAA, .923 save percentage and five shutouts. Meanwhile, Allen logged a 16-7-2 record with a 1.85 GAA and a .938 save percentage since Mike Yeo took over as coach Feb. 1.
