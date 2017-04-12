Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Set to patrol net for Minnesota

Dubnyk is slated to square off against Jake Allen in Wednesday's playoff opener at home against the Blues, NHL.com's Lou Korac reports.

In 65 regular-season tilts, Dubnyk recorded a 40-19-5 record, with a 2.25 GAA, .923 save percentage and five shutouts. Meanwhile, Allen logged a 16-7-2 record with a 1.85 GAA and a .938 save percentage since Mike Yeo took over as coach Feb. 1.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...