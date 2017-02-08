Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shoots down Jets in road win

Dubnyk saved 38 of the 40 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Jets.

Dubnyk bounced back nicely after a couple of ugly starts coming out of the All-Star break. He'll face another stiff test Wednesday against a Blackhawks offense averaging 2.78 goals per game, 11th in the NHL. Despite some shaky play lately, he remains a must-start fantasy option across all formats.