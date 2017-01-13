Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shows who's boss in win over Habs

Dubnyk stopped 20 of 21 shots in Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Canadiens.

The fans came in expecting to see a duel between arguably the NHL's two best goalies, but instead they saw Price get walloped while Dubnyk delivered his 13th win in his last 14 starts. It was also his second straight one-goal game, so he's officially righted the ship after delivering three consecutive four-goal efforts. He carried a shutout bid into the game's waning moments, only to give up a power-play tally with nine seconds left, but that doesn't take much of the shine off this effort. The 6-foot-6 Canadian continues to lead the NHL in GAA (1.77) and save percentage (.940), and only Sergei Bobrovsky has more wins than Dubnyk's 22.