Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shuts the door, stays alive
Dubnyk was perfect as the Wild staved off elimination, making 28 saves in a 2-0 win Wednesday against the Blues.
Dubnyk was especially sharp on the penalty kill, making seven saves to record his first shutout of the playoffs. The Blues were a little flat and failed to really test Dubnyk in Game 4, who has been very good for the Wild but unfortunately hasn't received much goal support. He'll undoubtedly be the starter for Game 5 in Minnesota.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Game 4•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes third straight loss to Blues•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in net Sunday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Suffers another tough-luck loss•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Friday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: On short end in Wednesday's playoff opener•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...