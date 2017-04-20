Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shuts the door, stays alive

Dubnyk was perfect as the Wild staved off elimination, making 28 saves in a 2-0 win Wednesday against the Blues.

Dubnyk was especially sharp on the penalty kill, making seven saves to record his first shutout of the playoffs. The Blues were a little flat and failed to really test Dubnyk in Game 4, who has been very good for the Wild but unfortunately hasn't received much goal support. He'll undoubtedly be the starter for Game 5 in Minnesota.