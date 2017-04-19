Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Game 4

Dubnyk will patrol the crease against the Blues on Wednesday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Despite having dropped all three games in this series, Dubnyk has been solid in goal with a 1.86 GAA and .923 save percentage. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, Jake Allen has been nearly unbeatable on the other end of the rink. Barring an offensive outburst from his teammates, Dubnyk will need to find another level if the Wild are going to avoid the sweep.

