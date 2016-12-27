Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in goal Tuesday
Dubnyk will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Dubnyk has arguably been the best goaltender in the NHL this season, posting an impressive 17-6-5 record while leading the league in GAA (1.57) and save percentage (.948). The Vezina Trophy front-runner will look to pick up a ninth consecutive win in a tough road matchup with a Predators team averaging 3.18 goals per game at home this season, sixth in the NHL.
