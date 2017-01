Dubnyk will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Stars, NHL.com's Sean Shapiro reports.

Dubnyk has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season, compiling a 25-8-3 record with an exceptional 1.91 GAA and .935 save percentage over 36 games. The 30-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a struggling Stars team that has lost four of its last five games.