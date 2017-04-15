Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in net Sunday

Dubnyk will get the start in goal for Sunday's Game 3 against the Wild, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau understands the last two losses don't fall completely on Dubnyk's shoulders, so the team's top netminder will be back in the next for the road matchup. Dubnyk has turned away a combined 44 of the 48 shots he has faced, yet he's been completely outplayed by Jake Allen in the opposing net.