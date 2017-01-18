Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stunned by Devils at home

Dubnyk let the Devils into his house and net Tuesday, giving up four goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 loss.

He was undone by a terrible third period in which he blew a 2-1 lead and then a 3-2 lead. This marks a surprising end to his latest winning streak (four games), though it isn't the first time in the last few weeks that a surprisingly weak offense has burned Dubnyk for four goals -- the Isles did so back on Dec. 29. But hey, the guy's human. He'll probably get shot at redemption Thursday, when the Coyotes come to town.