Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Suffers another tough-luck loss

Dubnyk saved 20 of 22 shots during Friday's Game 2 loss to St. Louis.

The game-winning tally was a screened shot that was also deflected, and the story of this series has been Minnesota's inability to score on its chances. Winning four of five games will be difficult for the Wild, but it's unlikely Dubnyk will let them down. He remains a viable fantasy option, and counting on some push-back from Minnesota in Games 3 and 4 could pay off in daily contests.