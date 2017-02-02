Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Surrenders five goals in loss to Flames

Dubnyk saved just 31 of 36 shots during Wednesday's loss to Calgary.

While it certainly isn't time to panic, Dubnyk now sports an uncharacteristic .901 save percentage and 2.83 GAA through his past 12 starts. However, he's still notched nine wins during the stretch. Additionally, even with his recent struggles, he boasts an impressive .933 save percentage and 1.96 GAA for the campaign. At this point, it's best to view Dubnyk's recent run of underwhelming outings as more of a blip on the radar than a sign of things to come.