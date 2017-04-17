Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes third straight loss to Blues

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 3 of the first round matchup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old hasn't necessarily been bad to begin the playoffs, but his counterpart, Jake Allen, has stolen the show with a .974 save percentage in the first three games. Although Dubnyk has broken out of his late-season swoon, he is going to have to be nearly perfect to bring Minnesota out of its 3-0 hole. Dubnyk is now 2-4-2 versus St. Louis this season, but he does have a .926 save percentage in eight games against them including the playoffs.

