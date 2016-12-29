Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Thursday against New York
Dubnyk will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Islanders, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Dubnyk has been exceptional this season, posting an 18-6-5 record with a superb 1.58 GAA and .947 save percentage over 27 appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will look to pick up a 10th consecutive win Thursday in a highly favorable home matchup with an Islanders team that's only averaging 2.17 goals per game on the road this season, 27th in the NHL.