Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Victorious for eighth time in last nine
Dubnyk made 24 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.
The All-Star goaltender once again showed why he was selected to participate in this weekend's festivities by earning his fourth consecutive win and eighth in nine games. Dubnyk leads the league in GAA and save percentage, and sits just one win behind leader Sergei Bobrovsky. The Vezina trophy is his to lose at this point.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Outlasts Stars for another road win•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in goal Tuesday in Dallas•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Allows three goals in victory•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Home date with Quackers on tap•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Bounces back with win over Arizona•