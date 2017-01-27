Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Victorious for eighth time in last nine

Dubnyk made 24 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

The All-Star goaltender once again showed why he was selected to participate in this weekend's festivities by earning his fourth consecutive win and eighth in nine games. Dubnyk leads the league in GAA and save percentage, and sits just one win behind leader Sergei Bobrovsky. The Vezina trophy is his to lose at this point.

