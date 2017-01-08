Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will be rolled out against Ducks on Sunday

Dubnyk will start in goal Sunday night against the host Ducks, NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk catches Anaheim on a three-game winning streak, but he's proven to be relatively matchup proof as the league leader in GAA (1.82) and save percentage (.939), plus he's tied with two others -- Boston's Tuukka Rask and Washington's Braden Holtby -- with an NHL-best five shutouts. Still, with Dubnyk playing this well, you're going to have to pay top dollar for his services in daily fantasy leagues.

